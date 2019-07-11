Pokemon Gives Mew Their Own Twitter Emoji

When you think of the cutest Pokemon there is, who comes to mind? For many, Pikachu is the first pocket monster who pops into their head when they think of cute Pokemon, but there are plenty more. With over 800 creatures in the catalog, there are dozens of adorable Pokemon, but Mew has consistently topped that list for years.

And at last, it seems Twitter is paying tribute to the legendary with one adorable emoji.

In honor of the latest Pokemon movie, fans were given a big surprise with Mew. If you head over to Twitter, you will find a certain hashtag unlocks a cute Mew emoji, and we’ve got all the details you need to catch the sprite.

Well, well, well… Look what we have here! #ミュウツーの逆襲 — Megan Peters (@meganpeterscb) July 11, 2019

For those wanting to unlock the Mew emoji, all you have to do is use a certain hashtag. It is in Japanese, so you can copy and paste the text here:

#ミュウツーの逆襲

#ミュウ

Each of these hashtags will give you cute little Mew emojis, and they are well worth having. As you can see above, the little sprites are adorable, and they would make even the most staunch Mew hater into a fan.

With Twitter emoji campaigns becoming more popular by the week, there is little surprise to see Pokemon diving into the trend. Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is hitting theaters today in Japan, and reviews for the film have been favorable since it held its world premiere in Los Angeles last week. It seems it is just a matter of time before Pokemon everywhere get their own online emoji, but all I ask is one thing… When is my Vaporeon emoji going to appear??

So, which other Pokemon need a Twitter emoji ASAP? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is currently scheduled for a release July 12th in Japan. The film will be directed by Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonari Sakakibara, with a screenplay written by Takeshi Shudo. There was a hint that the film would be a complete CG remake of the original Mewtwo Strikes Back film, but that was not confirmed until the first audiences saw it for themselves during its recent world premiere at Anime Expo 2019.