Let Pokemon Help Your Posture With This Slowpoke Computer Cushion

Slowpoke is a weird Pokemon, not so much because of its appearance, but rather its insanely slow demeanor. Barely managing to move whenever necessary, Slowpoke was a first generation Pokemon that almost seems more of a hindrance than an ally. All the same however, this pocket monster certainly does have a fanbase and holds the title of being one of the most popular Pokemon around. Now, Premium Bandai is looking to sell a “helpful computer buddy” to fans of the popular franchise, allowing Slowpoke to enter a whole new world and help out folks as if they were one of his trainers!

Crunchyroll shared information about the upcoming novelty item on their Official Twitter Account, showing off all the different things that “Slowpoke” can do for his owner, whether it be making their lives more comfortable while they’re using the computer or simply keeping them company with its extremely soft body:

Slowpoke was one of the opening salvo of Pokemon within the first generation, making up a few of the 150 pocket monsters that first appeared. This marine like Pokemon manages to evolve in quite odd ways, using other Pokemon and seashells in order to ascend to new levels of battle. Much like Magikarp turning into Gyrados, Slowpoke’s evolutions definitely help to put a spring in its step when it comes to entering into Pokemon battles and tournaments.

The cushion itself will be released this November for Poke-fans all over the world to enjoy from Premium Bandai, retailing for around $55 USD when it’s made readily available. Pokemon has released an almost infinity amount of merchandise, becoming one of the most profitable anime and video game series around the world. With its recently released first live action film in the tank with Detective Pikachu, who knows how high the franchise will eventually get?

