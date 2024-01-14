How to Stream All (or Most) of Pokemon

Pokemon has been around for decades now, and it has the episode backlog to prove it. The anime is ongoing, and to date, it has more than 1,000 episodes to its name. Of course, that means streaming Pokemon can be quite the ordeal. The hit series is spread between a number of streaming services, so ComicBook is here to breakdown where each season of Pokemon lives.

If you want to check out Pokemon, you should know you will need access to several streaming services. Netflix is the current license holder for Pokemon in the United States, but previous licensing deals exist for sites like Hulu, Amazon Prime, Freevee, and more. So for those eager to check out all of the Pokemon anime in its glory, you can follow the directory below for seasons 1-25:

Pokemon Season 1 – Netflix



Pokemon Season 2 – Prime Video Channels



Pokemon Seasons 3-5 – Prime Video



Pokemon Seasons 6-9 – Prime Video, Freevee



Pokemon Seasons 10-12 – Hoopla



Pokemon Seasons 10-13 – Prime Video Channels



Pokemon Seasons 14-16 – Prime Video Channels



Pokemon Seasons 17-19 – Hulu, Prime Video



Pokemon Seasons 20-22 – The Roku Channel, Prime Video Channels



Pokemon Seasons 23-25 – Netflix



Of course, there are other pieces of the Pokemon anime that aren't spoken for here. The anime series has more than 20 films to its name, and select ones stream on Hulu, Amazon Prime, Netflix, and YouTube. There are also various anime specials to consider with Pokemon. These days, a number of them live on YouTube thanks to the office Pokemon channel. So for a list of what's streaming for free on YouTube, you can check out the list below:

YouTube – Pokemon: Paldean Winds, Pokemon: Hisuian Snow, Pokemon: Twilight Wings, Pokemon Evolutions, Pokemon Generations, PokeToon



Clearly, Pokemon is all over the place, and it must be noted that the anime isn't fully available stateside. The series has moved on to a new series titled Pokemon Horizons featuring stars Liko and Roy. The show began last year in Japan and recently got its English premiere in the United Kingdom. Netflix is slated to launch the anime stateside this February, so Pokemon season 26 is (quite literally) on the horizon.

What do you think about Pokemon's streaming situation? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!