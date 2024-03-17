Pokemon Horizons Announces Third Arc, Terastal Debut

Pokemon Horizons: The Series is about to get busy. It wasn't long ago the show made its launch in the United States after a long wait, and now all eyes are on its future. In Japan, the anime is gearing up for its third arc, after all. Now, the first poster for Pokemon Horizons' Terastal Debut arc is live, and it puts Liko center stage with her friends.

As you can see below, the new key art shows Liko in a school uniform with a number of Pokemon by her side. In Liko's hand, you can see the girl has a Poke Ball ready to go, and it is going to unleash a terastallized monster.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

Of course, Liko is not alone here as Roy is by her side. The pair are then joined by a number of other trainers and gym leaders with their Pokemon. Plus, we get a cute shot of Captain Pikachu at the front of the visual, so we know he's still calling the shots.

Of course, Pokemon Horizons fans are eager for this new arc to begin. Terastal Debut marks the third arc of this anime, after all. Most recently, the Pokemon Horizons anime segued into an arc called The Sparkling of Terapagos, and the arc before that was Liko and Roy's Departure. In its downtime, the Pokemon anime has released a slew of episodic adventures with our trainers, but it has three main arcs to play with for now.

There is no telling when Pokemon Horizons will bring this new third arc to the United States. The story has not even started in Japan, and there is a significant delay between releases overseas and in America. Earlier this month, Netflix brought the first 12 episodes of Pokemon Horizons to America more than a year after their launch. So for now, fans will have to keep up with this new Pokemon arc online if they aren't local to Japan.

What do you think about this Pokemon Horizons update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!