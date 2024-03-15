Build-A-Bear Adds Fan-Favorite Pokemon

Bidoof is coming to Build-A-Bear. Today, Build-A-Bear announced that stuffed version of the fan-favorite beaver-esque Pokemon is available on their online store. Like other Pokemon plushes offered by Build-A-Bear, Bidoof will come with an online bundle that includes both a lumberjack-esque outfit, a bandana, and a 5-in-1 sound card that allows the Bidoof plush to make the most adorable sounds available. The Bidoof plush is available now on Build-A-Bear's website for $63.

Bidoof's popularity has grown in recent years, driven in part by the Pokemon's overall cuteness and because of his meme status. While the Pokemon is generally considered to be an average Pokemon, it rose to prominence as an "HM Slave," a Pokemon kept on the team for its abilities to use multiple HM moves needed to traverse the Pokemon overworld maps. In the case of Bidoof's evolved form Bibarel, it could learn 7 of the 8 HMs in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, the original games it was introduced in. Bidoof has become a celebrated meme Pokemon in recent years, with days dedicated to celebrating the Pokemon and an animated short that celebrated its ability to use Cut (and only Cut) on obstructing objects.

Build-A-Bear has steadily grown its line of Pokemon plushes over the last several years, with over 30 different Pokemon represented. The line mostly includes Starter Pokemon and popular Pokemon from the franchise, most of which are only available online. Other popular additions include Pikachu, Growlithe, Vulpix, Sprigatito, Mimikyu, and Sobble all coming out in recent months. Most recently, Build-A-Bear introduced Charizard as a new Pokemon to the lineup as an oversized Pokemon.