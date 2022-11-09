Pokemon Journeys Previews Top-Notch Animation for Ash vs. Leon Finale

Pokemon Journeys is gearing up for the heated climax of Ash Ketchum and Leon's grand finals battle of the Masters Tournament, and the preview for the next episode of the series airing overseas is showing off the top notch animation fans will get to see in the final moments of the battle! After working his way up through the World Coronation Series and then through the Masters Tournament, Ash finally got his chance for a proper battle against the undefeated champion Leon. But leading into the next episode, Ash is now up against terrible odds as he and Pikachu are the last one standing against Leon's final two Pokemon.

It's been a pretty rough battle for Ash so far as while he has managed to knock out four of Leon's strong Pokemon, each one of his own was exhausted just to get to this point. As of the latest episode of the series, Ash was down to just his Pikachu and their trusty Z-Move as they were pushing back against Leon's Gigantamax Charizard. Wanting to take down their rival's partner, both Ash and Leon are now giving everything they have for the next episode. Check out the preview for Episode 132 of Pokemon Journeys below:

What to Expect in Pokemon Journeys Episode 132

Episode 132 of Pokemon Journeys is titled "The Finals IV – Partner" and the synopsis for it teases it as such, "Having shown up at Wyndon Stadium, what is Eternatus' purpose...?! And, Ash and Leon's battle also heads into its climax. Facing Leon's Ace, Charizard, Ash and Pikachu muster up the last of their strength and face up to him. All of their meetings, battles, adventures so far! Together with his strongest partner, will Ash be able to grasp victory?"

The unfortunate thing about this climax, however, is that even if Ash and Pikachu somehow defeated Leon's Charizard, Leon still has a perfectly healthy Cinderace ready and waiting to end the battle for good. The odds are incredibly stacked against Ash, so he might be aiming for a more spiritual victory here rather than one that could make him a world champion. It's a shame, but also falls in line with how Ash usually does in these tournaments.

Do you think Ash and Pikachu can somehow overcome these immense odds and be the world champion? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!