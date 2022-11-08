Pokemon Sparks Concern About Its Anime Ending

Pokemon has a lot on its plate right now, and we aren't just talking about its upcoming game. Soon, the franchise will welcome a new region, and that means its current anime will come to an end as usual. In fact, the show will bring around its climax this week as Ash finishes his finals match with Leon, and some new episode titles have gone live teasing what's next for our star... and it might not be what you want to hear.

The whole thing came to light this week after intense speculation about Pokemon's finale. The series looked as if it would be closing on episode 132, but we have learned that is not the case. Three new episode titles have gone live for Pokemon Journeys, and they suggest Ash's adventures are far from over.

What Are the Titles?

First up, episode 133 is slated to drop on November 25th, and it will be titled "Project Mew". Of course, the name should make everyone think of Goh as Ash's friend is the one searching for the legend. Goh is traveling with Gary in order to find Mew, so episode 133 will check on his progress once Ash's big match is done. And of course, fans are curious whether the star will catch up with Goh in the field.

As for the next two titles, episodes 134 and 135 will be named as follows: "The Future I Grasp" and "Pokemon! I'm Glad to Have Met You". These two titles have the fandom buzzing, and it is easy to see why. They sound rather final, and the last title is rather worrisome. It sounds like a goodbye is on the horizon, but fans aren't sure if Ash could be leaving the series or if the anime run is ending entirely. But as we get closer to December, fans can expect to learn more about Pokemon Journeys and its final days.

