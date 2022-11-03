Pokemon Journeys Promo Sets Up Pikachu's Toughest Battle Yet

Pokemon Journeys is now working through the highly anticipated Masters Tournament finals battle between Ash Ketchum and Leon, and the promo for the next phase of their battle is setting up Pikachu for one of its toughest challenges in the series to date! The latest string of episodes airing overseas have kicked off the fight between Ash and Leon after Ash had worked his way up to the top of the World Coronation Series ranks. He had been battling just for the chance at a proper battle against the champion, but he has begun to learn just how tough Leon really is.

With the first two episodes of their battle showing off just how Leon had become an undefeated champion through his tough battle strategies, Ash has been struggling to keep up with the champion despite all of his efforts so far. Pikachu especially had been tired out through the first couple of Pokemon opponents so far, but now it and Ash are going up against their toughest challenge yet as the promo for Episode 130 teases that Pikachu will be taking on Leon's Gigantamax Charizard all on its own.

What Happens in Pokemon Journeys Episode 130?

Episode 130 of Pokemon Journeys is titled "The Finals III – Strongest" and the episode is teased as such, "The Masters Tournament final between Ash and Leon continues. All of Ash's Pokemon are in a tattered state. Even so, Leon smiles at the sight of Ash and his Pokemon who continue to fight him without hesitation. It's 'The Strongest Champion' vs. 'The Strongest Challenger.' How will this battle which decides who truly is the strongest end as it gets more brutal and intense with each move?!"

With the anime apparently inching closer to its grand finale with the final moments of this battle, Ash has a real chance of potentially becoming the world champion. But he's also lost at very crucial moments like this, so it remains to be seen whether or not he will actually get a victory here. Especially when the odds seem so stacked against him in the coming episode and beyond.

