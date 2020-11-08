Pokemon Journeys Director Teases Grookey's Debut

✖

Pokemon Journeys has been positioned as one of the most ambitious takes on the anime since it began. The show has followed Ash and Pikachu as they have traveled from region to region expanding their trainer reputation. Goh has joined the pair as a sort of protege, and the two boys have struck up an impressive friendship. Of course, the anime has also welcomed a ton of Galar monsters, and it seems the team behind Pokemon Journeys hasn't forgotten about Grookey.

Recently, fans began buzzing when an interview with director Daiki Tomiyasu was posted in Japan. It was there the current head of Pokemon's anime addressed questions posited by fans. And of course, it did not take long before Tomiyasu was asked whether Grookey would appear in the anime.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

As it turns out, the answer is yes. The user otsk_poke hit up Twitter to share a brief summary of the interview. During the chat, Tomiyasu said that Grookey will "appear properly someday" but would say little else on the subject. So whether you like it or not, the rocking Grass-type will join the anime before long.

Fans are glad to hear this update as Pokemon Journeys has introduced the other Galarian starters. Sobble and Scorbunny are being trained by Goh these days. In fact, Scorbunny has already evolved into Raboot under the trainer's guidance. Now, the question remains who will train Grookey, and fans are absolutely rallying for Ash to get the honor.

After all, the trainer does have a type. Pikachu might have stolen his heart at first, but Ash has a clear thing for Graas-type monsters. Just ask Bulbasaur...!

What do you think of this teaser? Have you been waiting for Grookey to join the Pokemon Journeys gang? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.