Pokemon Journeys May Have Revisited One of Ash's Old-School Catches

Throughout the anime franchise of Pokemon, Ash Ketchum has collected a large number of pocket monsters, with dozens of different creatures being added to his stable and the latest episode of Pokemon Journeys has apparently brought back one of the lesser known creatures in Ash's roster! While the latest episode of Pokemon Journeys revolves around a ridiculous situation involving Magikarp and his power level, it seems as if an Easter Egg was placed for keen eyed fans of the series that have been following along with the anime series throughout the years long before Ketchum's Alola League Victory!

Ash's roster of Pokemon has expanded with some of the strongest creatures that have ever been a part of his roster, adding the likes of Dragonite and Gengar to his trusty Pikachu, truly attempting to build the best part before his eventual battle against the Galar Region Champion in Leon. Taking a page from the previous season of the anime in Pokemon: Black And White, the latest episode seemingly revisits one of the pocket monsters that Ash caught in the Unova region in Boldore, originally arriving into Ketchum's roster at the pre-evolved version, Roggenrola. While it is still unclear if this is in fact Ash's original Boldore, fans are believing that this is in fact an easter egg for fans who have been following along with Ash's quest throughout the years!

Twitter User KillieFankal shared the image of what may or may not be Ash Ketchum's Boldore, appearing in the recent episode that focused on the ridiculous appearance of Magikarp, continuing the journey of our favorite protagonists as they march forward on their world tour to become the best trainers in the world:

So I guess the Boldore was never explained. It has to be Ash's, right? pic.twitter.com/TGx5dkIUE1 — Kalum | Unofficial Croagunk Propaganda (@Killiefankal) June 28, 2020

Though Ash seems to be eternally trapped as a "pre-teen", it's nice to see that the current season of the anime is dedicating time to focusing on Pokemon of the past and the events that have lead Ketchum to this point in time as one of the strongest trainers in the world!

Do you think this Boldore is in fact the same pocket monster captured by Ash in the past? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon Journeys!

