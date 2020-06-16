Pokemon Journeys Dub Makes Controversial Name Change

Pokemon Journeys marks the latest entry for the anime, and the franchise has made it easier than ever to watch the show. At the start of June, fans were ecstatic when Netflix became the sole distributor of Pokemon Journeys in the U.S., but it seems one part of the show has shaken netizens. After all, the dub does change the name of the event Ash wants to join, and fans are still debating over the switch.

For those who have seen the new dubbed anime, they will know Ash starts off easily enough back in the Kanto region. He is thrilled to meet Professor Sakuragai who encourages Ash to continue his journey. Ash agrees to do so after meeting a boy named Goh, but as the pair make it to Galar to witness the region's famed World Champion, the dub switches things up.

The official dub translates the name of the Pokemon World Championships to the World Coronation Series. This little switch may not seem like much to you, but it has definitely upset fans online. The flowery title has confused fans what title this tournament leads up to and whether we really have to refer to Leon as a king.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

After all, Pokemon Sword and Shield did confirm there is actual royalty in the region, so it would seem odd to consider this tournament a coronation series. Fans are confused about why the names Pokemon World Championship or even Pokemon World Tournament were not used. Some have speculated this is because The Pokemon Company has a real-life TCG/VG event called the Pokemon World Tournament each year... and that is about it. For now, fans will have too simply accept the change or carry on using their original verbiage if they aren't willing to budge on the topic.

Do you understand all the hullabaloo over this Pokemon Journeys name change or...? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

