Pokemon Journeys Makes Fans Laugh After Ash Gets Possessed

Pokemon Journeys: The Series is getting ready to bring more Galar favorites to the anime, but before that it took time to make fans laugh with a hilarious Ash Ketchum possession. Episode 26 of the series is certainly an odd one as it's broken up into two smaller stories that have some of the strangest events in the series yet. Not only does it contain a short story about a buff Magikarp that gets so strong it splashes itself into space, but it ends with a story of how Ash and Goh end up possessed by Slowking's Shellder crown.

When coming across a group of slowpoke, Ash Ketchum's ramen cup ends up on top of Slowking's head and thus he trades this new crown with Ash. The Shellder then proceeds to completely take over Ash Ketchum's mind. Not only did it make Ash Ketchum speak in English, but he also set out to become an "influencer" for the Slowpoke.

Needless to say, this oddball mix of elements was a huge hit with fans and definitely provided a much needed laugh.