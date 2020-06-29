Pokemon Journeys Makes Fans Laugh After Ash Gets Possessed
Pokemon Journeys: The Series is getting ready to bring more Galar favorites to the anime, but before that it took time to make fans laugh with a hilarious Ash Ketchum possession. Episode 26 of the series is certainly an odd one as it's broken up into two smaller stories that have some of the strangest events in the series yet. Not only does it contain a short story about a buff Magikarp that gets so strong it splashes itself into space, but it ends with a story of how Ash and Goh end up possessed by Slowking's Shellder crown.
When coming across a group of slowpoke, Ash Ketchum's ramen cup ends up on top of Slowking's head and thus he trades this new crown with Ash. The Shellder then proceeds to completely take over Ash Ketchum's mind. Not only did it make Ash Ketchum speak in English, but he also set out to become an "influencer" for the Slowpoke.
Needless to say, this oddball mix of elements was a huge hit with fans and definitely provided a much needed laugh. Read on to see what Pokemon Journeys fans are saying about Ash Ketchum's surprise possession, and let us know what you think! Did this scene make you laugh too? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
OH MY GOD
ASH POSSESSED OH MY GOD #anipoke pic.twitter.com/ILLsnzdys7— ChikoritaCheezits (@ChikoritaCheez) June 28, 2020
The Dub for this Episode is Going to be Wild...
Slowking puts his shell on Ash's head and then Ash just spoke three lines of English. It makes me wonder how they're gonna handle that scene in the dub. They try to knock it off Ash's head but when they do it gets stuck on Goh's head, then Pikachu and Raboot's head.#anipoke pic.twitter.com/jVFIEENP69— UnovaXY (@MyInfo48545508) June 28, 2020
The Pokemon Anime Has Come a Long Way!
Also sidenote, just think about this for a second: "Ash trades cup noodles to a Slowking and starts speaking Engrish about being a Slowpoke influencer" would've NEVER been an episode summary just a few years ago
Idk, I just really love fun stuff!! pic.twitter.com/N4ewcCF5j0— That One Disaster™ (@Yohagon330) June 29, 2020
It's Not the First Time...
I just realized that this is the third time that Ash has been possessed by a spirit or a Pokemon taking over his body. #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/KKLmKMyNf4— 🌟Moon(月)🌙/#BlackLivesMatter/#ThankYouAnipoke (@Moonbyum1) June 28, 2020
The Entire Episode Was Weird!
This episode was amusing to say the least lol. The first part with the Magikarp tournament was pretty funny and seeing them take it seriously, but the second part where Ash, Go, Pikachu and Raboot all wore Shellder on their head while Slowking didn’t have it on was hilarious! pic.twitter.com/vdCN9rauTV— Angel (@Games23_) June 28, 2020
True Pokemon Mastery
Satoking, YadonMaster#anipoke pic.twitter.com/ZfIBQEqzgb— サトセレ (@AshandSerena) June 28, 2020
Only the Biggest Brains Allowed
Big brain boys #anipoke pic.twitter.com/SwrlonxJWw— ΛŇĢΞŁ (@AngelxTenshi) June 28, 2020
COMPLIANCE
COMPLIANCE! #AniPoke pic.twitter.com/jhqLE3XieG— Zakku (@LumioseTrainer2) June 29, 2020
