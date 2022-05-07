Ash's Entry Into The Masters 8 Has Pokemon Fans Celebrating
Ash Ketchum might eternally be ten years old, but the young Pokemon trainer has come a long way since the start of the anime series. With the latest season of Pokemon Journeys seeing Ash taking a victory lap following his victory within the Alola Region Tournament, Ketchum has become an official member of the Masters 8 and fans are taking the opportunity to celebrate this wild achievement. With Ash now set to face seven of the strongest trainers in the world, Pokemon Journeys is nearing its finale.
Joining Ash in the Masters 8 is Leon of the Galar Region, Lance of the Kanto Region, Steven of the Hoenn Region, Cynthia of the Sinnoh Region, Iris of the Unova Region, Diantha of the Kalos Region, and Alain. While Ash might not manage to win this Pokemon tournament which will determine who is the greatest trainer in the world today, this is certainly the closest that he's ever come to achieving his dream. Perhaps this major battle for Ash might also function as a way for the series to pass the torch from Ketchum to another protagonist, which many fans believe to be Goh.
Do you think Ash is set to win the World Coronation Series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.
Unbelievable
prevnext
Can’t believe our 10 year old hero from Pallet Town, Ash Ketchum is now ranked the 8th strongest Pokémon trainer in the World 🔥❤️🐐🏆 #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/57GT77fj77— Raf 🐌🔥6️⃣ (@ThePokeRaf) May 6, 2022
Fans Are Proud
prevnext
I'm so very proud of my hero! pic.twitter.com/ftQ0MBe0Ja— Game Master BB (@GameMasterBB1) May 6, 2022
Look At This Kid
prevnext
Look at this kid. Who was there when he caught Caterpie? It's crazy seeing how far he's come. All 1000+ episodes in this series culminates into this. People can say "Ash doesn't age" as much as they want, but one shouldn't ignore his growth as trainer and character over the years— BattleKid-Mega (@TheBattleKids) May 6, 2022
A Simple Prediction
prevnext
Expectations for Masters 8:
- Let Ash D E S T R O Y Alain.
That's it 🙏🙏🙏— Lukas Thadeu 🌠 (@LukasThadeuART) May 6, 2022
Making Fans Happy
prevnext
Alain Ash AND Iris all being in the masters 8 makes me so fkn happy I cant believe this is real pic.twitter.com/a5tinnTh2q— 🌟JoJo🌟 11 days 🎂 🎁 (@SquishyBlooper) May 6, 2022
It's Cool
prevnext
BRO ASH IN THE MASTERS 8 THIS IS SO COOL pic.twitter.com/cNcKES1xD9— 𝐕𝐦𝐞𝐠17 (@MrMyster17) May 7, 2022
A Loss For Words
prevnext
The Masters 8 reveal was amazing as many predicted it's all the regional Champions plus Alain this is incredible I can't wait to talk about all the potential matchups— Danny Luxray (@DannyLuxray) May 6, 2022
Ash is a member of the Masters 8 I'm lost words this is too hype #anipoke pic.twitter.com/LQMLoHxjrK
The GOAT
prev
My boy Ash in the masters 8!!— TheLegend3303 ( CR : JJK) (@Hyperlion333) May 6, 2022
Goat pic.twitter.com/AZBB4SM2H0