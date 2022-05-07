Ash Ketchum might eternally be ten years old, but the young Pokemon trainer has come a long way since the start of the anime series. With the latest season of Pokemon Journeys seeing Ash taking a victory lap following his victory within the Alola Region Tournament, Ketchum has become an official member of the Masters 8 and fans are taking the opportunity to celebrate this wild achievement. With Ash now set to face seven of the strongest trainers in the world, Pokemon Journeys is nearing its finale.

Joining Ash in the Masters 8 is Leon of the Galar Region, Lance of the Kanto Region, Steven of the Hoenn Region, Cynthia of the Sinnoh Region, Iris of the Unova Region, Diantha of the Kalos Region, and Alain. While Ash might not manage to win this Pokemon tournament which will determine who is the greatest trainer in the world today, this is certainly the closest that he's ever come to achieving his dream. Perhaps this major battle for Ash might also function as a way for the series to pass the torch from Ketchum to another protagonist, which many fans believe to be Goh.

Do you think Ash is set to win the World Coronation Series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.