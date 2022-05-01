Pokemon Journeys Hypes Up Ash's First Master Class Challenge in New Promo

✖

Pokemon Journeys is gearing up Ash Ketchum for his first real challenge into the Master Class' Top 8 with the promo for the next episode of the anime series! Ash has been tearing his way up the ranks of the World Coronation Series as fans saw him on a major winning streak through some of his toughest battles yet in the Ultra Class. He's taken on past Gym Leaders, major rivals, and even a member of Kalos' Elite Four on the way up, but it's going to be a much different case for the top eight trainers in the world.

Pokemon Journeys has been setting up the Master Class Top 8 as the toughest trainers in the franchise with the likes of regional champions and the toughest Gym Leaders in those ranks, and Ash will soon get his chance to promote into this class with an upcoming battle with the Hammerlocke Gym Leader Raiham. As teased through prior promotional materials, the next episode of Pokemon Journeys is gearing up for Ash vs. Raihan with the next episode! You can check out the preview for Pokemon Journeys' next episode below:

Episode 109 of Pokemon Journeys is titled "Vs. Raihan! A Battle With Masters Eight on the Line!" and as teased by both the promo and title, this will be Ash's only chance to make his way into the Top 8 trainers and thus get closer to his opportunity to battle against the champion Leon again. But as fans have seen in the newest episode, Raihan is carrying the same amount of weight on his shoulders as well as he doesn't want to lose his ranking right before the Master Class Top 8 is settled and move forward.

As for what to expect the battle itself, the brief synopsis for Episode 109 suggests it's going to be quite the tough battle for Ash thanks to Raihan's weather changing tricks, "[Ash] challenges [Raihan], one of the absolute top Gym Leaders in the Galar region, but struggles against the weather manipulator's battle style.." With Ash potentially continuing his winning streak, or even ending it all right here, there's going to be quite a lot on the line for the next episode.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Ash's battle with Raihan? Who do you think will ultimately win the battle? Will Ash make it into the Masters Eight? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!