Pokemon Journeys Reveals The Line-Up For The Masters 8

Pokemon Journeys is apparently coming to its climax, with the story of Ash and his world tour as the champion of the Alola Region set to see the young trainer battling against some of the other biggest Pokemon trainers of the world. Now, the line-up of the Masters 8 has been revealed, potentially pointing at the biggest battles that Ash has ever experienced in his time as a Pokemon trainer, with some familiar faces helping to round out this stacked roster. With Leon being on the roster of eight, Ash might have his chance to finally battle the champion of Galar.

The World Coronation Series is an event within the world of Pokemon in which the champions of certain regions battle it out in order to determine who is the strongest Pokemon trainer in the world today. With Ash representing the Alola Region thanks to his victory during the events of Pokemon Sun And Moon, the seven trainers that will be competing alongside him certainly are nothing to sneeze at. Leon will be representing Galar, Lance will be representing Kanto, Steven will be representing Hoenn, Cynthia will be representing Sinnoh, Iris will be representing Unova, Diantha will be representing Kalos, and Alain rounds out the eight strongest Pokemon trainers in the world today.

Pokemon Journeys revealed the new roster of the Masters 8, with the upcoming World Coronation Series most likely set to see Ash have some of his toughest battles of the anime so far while bringing him closer than he ever has been to becoming the best Pokemon trainer in the world:

Hilariously enough, it seems that we'll have two trainers who both rely on a Charizard with Alain and Leon being in front of their dragon-type pocket monster who is considered by fans to be one of the most popular Pokemon around. With Ash spending the events of Pokemon Journeys forming a new roster of some of the strongest Pokemon he's captured to date, including the likes of Lucario, Dragonite, and Gengar to name a few.

What do you think of the final roster for the Masters 8? Do you think Ash Ketchum will finally be able to become the greatest Pokemon trainer in the world?

Via Natalie