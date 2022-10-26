Pokemon Journeys Reveals Twist to Ash's Battle With Leon

Pokemon Journeys has officially kicked off the grand finals of the Masters Tournament with its newest episodes airing overseas, and the start to Ash Ketchum and Leon's highly anticipated battle has revealed a surprising twist to the occasion! The newest iteration of the anime has seen Ash rise through the ranks of the World Coronation Series just for the opportunity of having a proper battle with the undefeated Galar champion Leon, and he's taken down some of his strongest opponents in the franchise to date in order to get to this point. Now Ash has the true opportunity to become a full world champion.

With the newest episode of Pokemon Journeys kicking off their battle in full after weeks of teasing the two of their six Pokemon teams going into a full battle, Leon himself was so excited at the prospect of taking on Ash's tricks that he wanted to face the contender at full strength. Confident in his ability and his desire to eventually defeat Ash at his best, he revealed that Ash should use every single big power up in his arsenal for their grand finals battle instead of just being limited to one.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

How Does Ash vs. Leon's Battle Start?

Episode 129 of Pokemon Journeys sees Ash and Leon face off against one another, and previous matches in the Masters Tournament allowed the competitors to either use Mega Evolution, Dynamax, or Z-Move power ups. But it was only limited to one power up alone for the battles thus far, but Leon is so adamant that he will be able to defeat Ash that he wants to take on and overcome each and every one of Ash's regional power ups.

Naturally, Ash accepts the deal and thus their battle allows the both of them to use all three of these power ups for their respective teams. Ash does this with aplomb as his first use of Gigantamax with Gengar is able to win him the first major victory of the battle. But as the episode continues, it becomes clear to Ash that just because he has these power ups he can use, doesn't mean it's going to be an easy key to victory.

