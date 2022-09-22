Will Pokemon Make Ash a World Champion at Last?

Pokemon Journeys has been following Ash Ketchum working his way up through the World Coronation Series, and with his latest victory Ash is now at a higher tier than ever before. But now the major question is, will the anime finally make Ash the world champion after all this time? Ash has come pretty close to getting some big regional championships in the past, but usually lost at a very critical juncture. That was until all of that changed when he was able to win the Alolan Championship. Then as the next anime took it to an even higher level, Ash went up against the champions from the other regions.

Ash officially defeated the Sinnoh Champion Cynthia with the latest episode of the series airing overseas, and with the victory he has now made it to the grand finals of the Masters Tournament. With only the undefeated Galar champion Leon standing against him and becoming a world champion, there's now a wonder as to whether or not Ash's winning streak will continue or come to an end here. He's lost at these kinds of junctures before, but things have been changing dramatically.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

Ash has been working hard to become a master trainer ever since he first began his journey, and he's come pretty close over the years. But it's almost seemed like the series has kept big victories out of his reach when they really matter in order to give him the motivation to continue his journey in a new region. But with his Alolan Championship then leading into a new worldwide tournament, it seems like now is the time to finally give Ash the biggest victory of his time with the franchise yet.

It would encompass not only two entire anime series' worth of journeys to this point, but also mark a great victory fitting of the 25th Anniversary of the anime overall. It wouldn't necessarily ruin Ash's motivations moving forward either as we've seen Ash continue to battle even after becoming a champion, and it would also kick off a whole new potential path for the series to continue afterward too. Ash could take a step back to Goh from this point on, or could end up becoming a defending champion to new challengers in the next series.

