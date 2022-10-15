Pokemon Journeys Poster Reveals Leon's Full Pokemon Team

Pokemon Journeys is hyping up the start of the highly anticipated grand finals match between Ash Ketchum and the undefeated champion Leon, and a new poster for the series is setting up for what to expect with the reveal of the full team Leon is bringing to the final battle! Ash was first inspired to enter the World Coronation Series after facing Leon in a Gigantamax battle in their first meeting, and had been rising through the ranks ever since just for the chance at getting a proper rematch with the champion. Now that he's made it to the finals of the Masters Tournament, the time has come.

Ash has been facing off one tough opponent after another through the Masters Tournament so far, but he's finally gotten a big chance to be the actual champion of the world. It's going to be a lot easier said than done as he'll need to defeat Leon in order to make that happen. With Pokemon Journeys getting ready for a full slate of battles in which the two champions will show off the full strength of their respective teams, fans finally got to see what kind of Pokemon Leon will be bringing to the action. Check out the new poster below:

The new poster for Pokemon Journeys reveals that along with the previously shown Charizard, Dragapult, and Rillaboom, Leon will also have the final two Galarion evolutionaries in his team, Cinderace and Inteleon. Completing the roster is Mr Rime, which is likely going to be a fun one to watch since it sticks out among the rest of the team. To counter this, Ash will be using the same team he's brought through the World Coronation Series so far. Now it's just a matter of figuring out what major moves he'll use in the grand finale.

Although Ash has had some struggles in the tournament so far, this is clearly the pivotal moment for the young trainer. He could potentially win and become a world champion for the first time in the franchise, or he could lose and be inspired to take on a new journey through the Paldea region introduced in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games coming later this year. But we'll know soon enough!

