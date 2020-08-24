Pokemon Journeys Officially Introduces Bea to the Anime

✖

Pokemon Journeys: The Series might not be squarely focused on the new Galar region from Pokemon Sword and Shield, but that does not mean we will not see some familiar faces such as the Fighting type Gym Leader from the Stow-on-Side gym, Bea, who finally was introduced to the anime series with the newest episode of the series. Ash Ketchum might not be taking on the Galar Gym Challenge, but as we have seen through previous episodes he is still coming face to face with powerful Gym Leaders from this new region through the World Coronation Series.

Such is the case with Bea's official debut in the anime as well as Ash Ketchum and Goh head to the Karate Dojo in Saffron City with the newest episode of the series. But rather their opponent being the Karate Master, it turns out that Bea is also part of this World Coronation Series and has been traveling to dojos across the world to test her strength. Ash Ketchum, confident off his winning streak, then challenges the Galar Gym Leader to battle.

The battle between the two is fierce as Ash Ketchum faces off against Bea's powerful Pokemon, and he's quickly handed a decisive loss when Bea defeats him 2-0. Ash Ketchum might have been still riding high after the Alolan League Championships, but it's been made clear by Bea's debut (and Leon's debut earlier in the series) that the Galar trainers are a different breed.

and that’s how you make a DEBUT! wow wow WOW, Bea is A BOSS and she did not come here TO PLAY 👊🏻 ☄️#アニポケ #anipoke #サイトウ pic.twitter.com/5IOZXL2Ag6 — e̶y̶e̶s̶— (ヒカリ) 🏝 (@ilapaperx) August 23, 2020

Although Bea technically made her animated debut with the Pokemon: Twilight Wings webseries, this is her first official introduction to the anime following the tease of her debut in the newest opening for the series. Her debut marks a turning point for Ash as he has to rebuild his confidence, and we are sure to get a fierce rematch later down the line. What did you think of Bea's debut?

Excited to see that another Galar Gym Leader has made their way to the anime? Surprised to see how strong Bea is in the series? Which Gym Leaders do you want to see make their debut next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.