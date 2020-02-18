Pokemon: Twilight Wings Releases Episode 2

Today marks the arrival of a special treat. A little over a month ago, fans were wowed when the first episode of Pokemon: Twilight Wings went live. The miniseries brought a beautiful focus to the Galar region, and the same can be said for episode two. After all, the anime made a comeback today with the episode, and you can check it out below!

For those unaware, Pokemon: Twilight Wings is a monthly anime, so it is a far cry from the usual series. While Ash and Go take on missions weekly, this new miniseries gives a slice-of-life take on the Galar region and its people. In episode one, fans were greeted by a sickly boy in the hospital who dreams of being a Pokemon trainer, but this episode diverges to focus on a gym leader.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the episode is all about Bea who leads the Fighting-type gym. The champion is an exclusive trainer in Pokemon Sword, but any fan can enjoy this stunning episode. In the wake of her defeat against Leon, the young gym leader is determined to train harder than ever, but Bea comes to find her determination can be more of a hinderance than anything.

After all, Bea is unable to see when her training has gone too far. The episode does wow with its look at the Wild Area, but the gym leader travels to all of its harshest regions. Her Pokemon are by her side, but even Machamp is left concerned when Bea injures herself while training. She refuses to give up even in the face of a rock slide, but the terrifying ordeal does help Bea see reason. She decides to lean on her Pokemon for help at last, and it is only then Bea and her partners are able to escape the dingy cave.

This episode marks yet another hit for Pokemon: Twilight Wings, and fans have high hopes for what’s to come. The next episode will debut in March, so here’s to hoping another trainer pops into story in a few weeks!

What do you make of this new episode? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Pokemon: The Series is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco. Netflix will also begin streaming Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution shortly.