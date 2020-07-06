Pokemon Journeys Has Finally Introduced Sonia

✖

Pokemon Journeys: The Series has finally returned to the Galar region, and this means the fan favorite from Pokemon Sword and Shield, Sonia, has finally made her official debut in the anime. The latest iteration of the series has been largely avoiding the Galar region in favor of new adventures from older regions in the franchise, but the latest episode of the series brings Ash and Goh back to Galar in order to witness a major battle between Leon and Raihan as part of the World Coronation Series. On the way back home, the duo meet Sonia for the first time!

As the prepare to depart from the stadium after watching Leon and Raihan's battle, the two see the large golden knight statue that fans stumbled on in Pokemon Sword and Shield. And like in the original games, Sonia is thankfully nearby in order to explain more about the Galar region's history to Ash and Goh.

Asking her about the statue, Sonia tells them about Galar's legendary hero that once saved the region from giant Pokemon while wielding a sword and shield. She reveals that investigating the larger mysteries of this legend (figuring out if it's real, whether or not it has ties to Dynamax, etc) is her "homework" as her Grandmother's research assistant. She then gets even more acquainted with Pikachu and Raboot in quite the adorably hilarious way.

Sonia has appeared in Pokemon Journeys! While she already was pretty much set as a gyaru, she uses extremely gyaru slang here! Yabakawa - A mix of Yabai and Kawaii

Chokawa - A somewhat shortened version of chokawaii! pic.twitter.com/PkVI0ST3k1 — Gyaru Of The Day #bIm (@GyaruOfTheDay) July 5, 2020

As two research fellows to Professor Cerise themselves, Ash and Goh now have a researcher friend they can count on to further explain more of the Galar region's past! This implies we'll be seeing more of the newest region in the anime at last, and that means plenty of more opportunities for Sonia to make appearances in the future!

What did you think of Sonia's big anime debut in Pokemon Journeys: The Series? Are you hoping to see her in action in the anime someday? How does it compare to her introduction in Pokemon Sword and Shield?

