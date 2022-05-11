Pokemon Ultimate Journeys Announces Netflix Premiere with New Trailer

✖

Pokemon Journeys is taking its first steps into its climax overseas, and finally, it seems Netflix is ready to catch up with the series. At last, The Pokemon Company has announced the anime's return date as Netflix prepares to unleash Pokemon Ultimate Journeys on the world. And of course, the reveal came along with a dubbed trailer.

"The stakes are higher than ever for Ash, Goh, and Chloe as they advance toward their goals in the upcoming Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series. Season 25 of the animated series is set to premiere later this year on Netflix in the US," the company revealed today in a new statement.

The stakes are higher than ever for Ash, Goh, and Chloe as their journeys continue!



Tune in for nonstop action, familiar faces, and Pokémon discoveries in Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, coming later this year on @NetflixFamily!



— Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 11, 2022

As you can see below, the official trailer follows Ash Ketchum and Pikachu as they continue their travels from region to region. The trainer is still working his way into the World Coronation Series in a bid to defeat Leon and become the world's best trainer. With Goh and Chloe at his side, Pokemon Ultimate Journeys will reunite Ash with some much-missed fans, and you can learn more about the comeback thanks to its official synopsis:

"In this season, the Pokemon World Coronation Series is heating up! Ash, Pikachu, and their Pokemon friends are preparing for the competition with intensive training. Meanwhile, Goh is in the midst of a series of challenging trial missions to become a member of Project Mew. Chloe and Eevee are busy as well, learning about the different evolutionary paths that Eevee can take. Will they be able to come to a decision about the future of her beloved Pokémon partner? Get ready for nonstop action, familiar faces from journeys past, and plenty of Pokemon discoveries!"

What do you think about this latest Pokemon trailer? Do you think Netflix is handling its license of the anime well? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.