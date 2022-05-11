Pokemon Promo Teases a Big Crown Tundra Reunion

✖

Pokemon Journeys has brought back several characters from the anime's past, with Ash continuing his journey to becoming the strongest trainer in the world while recently joining the line-up for the Masters 8. Before the major Pokemon battles are set to take place within the World Coronation Series, it seems that a major reunion is about to take place as characters from Pokemon Sun And Moon will be making a comeback to the anime series.

Lillie and her brother Gladion were first introduced in Pokemon Sun And Moon, with the latter squaring off against Ash Ketchum and becoming a rival to the protagonist. With Ash winning his first Pokemon victory while journeying within the Alola Region, Lillie and Gladion certainly played a major role in helping him achieve his title that has now set him on a path to becoming one of the strongest trainers in the world.

The synopsis for the one hundred and eleventh episode of Pokemon Journeys, "Lille and Mohn, a Snowfield Reunion" landed, giving us an idea of this upcoming adventure and what it has in store for Ash:

"In the Crown Snowfield in Galar, information about a mysterious Pokemon appears. Ash, Goh, and Chloe head over to investigate. At the same time, Ash's friend from the Alola region, Lillie and her brother Gladion also arrive at the Crown Snowfield to search for their missing father, Mohn."

Ash making the Masters 8 is no small feat, with Ketchum having a very real shot of becoming the strongest Pokemon trainer in the world. With Pokemon Journeys hinting that the end of the current season is within sight, perhaps they are building the moment when Ash might hand over the torch to someone like Goh, following decades in the role of series protagonist. With Goh continuing his quest to learn more about the pocket monster known as Mew, and now competing against Gary Oak in his current path, now might be the best time for the torch to pass hands.

Are you excited to see some of the biggest characters from Sun And Moon make a comeback? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.

Via Anipoke Fandom