Pokemon Journeys Releases Episode 112 Promo: Watch

✖

Pokemon Journeys is inching closer and closer to the grand finale for the newest iteration of the series, and now the anime has given fans the first look at what to expect from Episode 122 with a special new promo! Ash Ketchum has been working his way up through the ranks of the World Coronation Series to become one of the best trainers in the world, and as he gets ready for the final tournament with the other regional champions, it's time for a bit of a victory lap as Ash heads back to Alola for one final reunion.

While Ash and Goh have previously visited Alola on a couple of occasions and it was brought up how Ash was the inaugural League champion for the region, the previous episode of the series reunited Ash with Lillie and her family. Now that fans got to see that emotional reunion, it's time for even more reunions as Ash heads back to Alola to catch up with all of his old friends from the Sun and Moon anime series. You can get the first look at what to expect from this reunion below with the preview for Episode 112 of Pokemon Journeys:

Pokemon Journeys Episode 112 is titled "A Triumphant Return! The Champion of Alola!" and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "[Ash] reunites with his Alola Pokemon School friends for the first time in a while. They decided to participate in a battle royale where four groups of players battle at the same time. The venue was overcrowded due to the return of the triumphant Alola League Champion, [Ash]! Will [Ash] be able to survive the battle with strong enemies like Professor Kukui also participating?"

Ash will be representing Alola as its league champion heading into the biggest tournament he has ever participated in the series overall. The Masters Tournament of the World Coronation Series includes the top eight trainers of the world, which is comprised of multiple champions from the other Pokemon regions like Lance, Cynthia, and other major returns like Steven Stone. It's yet to be revealed who Ash will be going up against, but we'll find out for soon enough as the climax of the anime continues its run overseas!

What do you think? Are you excited to see Ash return to Alola once more? Ready for your chance to see all of this go down outside of Japan? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!