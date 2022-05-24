Pokemon Journeys Titles Confirm the Start of its Masters Tournament

✖

Pokemon Journeys has been gearing up for the final Masters Tournament for the World Coronation Series, and a title revealed for an upcoming episode teases when this tournament will actually begin! Ash Ketchum had been working his way up the ranks of the world spanning tournament over the course of the newest iteration of the series, and his last major battle actually won him the opportunity to officially enter the Master Class and become one of the top eight trainers in the world. But that's only the beginning as soon fans will get to see which of these trainers is the best of the best overall.

With Ash Ketchum last defeating Raihan to get into the Masters Eight line up, fans had been waiting for the chance to actually see the final Masters Tournament kick into action. Thankfully it seems like it won't be too much longer for fans overseas as the listing for Episode 115 (which airs on June 17th in Japan, as spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter) has the title of "Opening! Masters Tournament!!" It's yet to be revealed what this title will refer to, but at least the final tournament is on the way.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

The final bracket for the actual Masters Tournament has yet to be revealed in the anime, so it's still unclear which of the champions Ash will be taking on himself. There are many battles fans are hoping to see Ash take part in, and with the series teasing his rematch with Leon, Ash just might be getting to the top of this tournament in due time. But this also has the rare opportunity to showcase some of the other regional champions in battle with one another, and hopefully the anime takes its time with the tournament to show off these battles we might never get to see again.

As for the final rankings in the World Coronation Series, the Masters Top 8 break down as such:

Leon (World Champion) Cynthia (Sinnoh Champion) Steven Stone (Hoenn Champion) Lance (Kanto and Johto Champion) Diantha (Kalos Champion) Alain Iris (Unova Champion) Ash Ketchum (Alola Champion)

What do you think? Are you excited to see the start of the Masters Tournament? Which champions are you hoping to see Ash take on? Which champions do you want to see battle one another?