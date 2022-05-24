Pokemon Journeys Promo Teases Ash's Return to Alola

✖

Pokemon Journeys is nearing its finale with Ash Ketchum becoming one of the Masters 8 and in doing so, officially becoming one of the strongest Pokemon trainers in the world. With the World Coronation Series on the way and Ash never having been closer to becoming the strongest trainer in the world, it seems that Ketchum is set to have a big reunion before he faces the biggest challenges of his career. The region of Alola played a fundamental role in seeing Ash reach his current heights, so it's no surprise to see Ketchum finding a familiar face.

Professor Kukui had a major role in assisting Ash not just navigate the Alola Region in the previous season of the anime, Pokemon Sun And Moon, but also in helping Ketchum become the champion of said region. With Ash winning his first Pokemon tournament, the doors have been opened not just for a victory lap, but for the eternally young trainer to fight against the best in the world. Pokemon Journeys has given fans plenty of reunions over the course of its season, but it seems as though Kukui and Ash are preparing to meet face-to-face once again and they're wearing outfits that some fans might be quite familiar with.

Twitter Outlet Anipoke Fandom shared a new preview image from an upcoming episode of Pokemon Journeys, which will see Ash donning his wrestling attire alongside Professor Kukui, who would don the luchador outfit in order to battle in the moniker known as the Masked Royal:

Father and son back at it again 😭 #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/R4SRFk93ZZ — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) May 20, 2022

Should Ash win the upcoming tournament, Ketchum becoming the strongest trainer in the world would definitely create some interesting stories for the series. Ketchum achieving his dream of becoming the strongest Pokemon trainer in the world might finally see the anime series handing off the reins of the protagonist to a new trainer, with Goh being a likely choice to head the television series. First being introduced as a trainer that also hailed from Ash's hometown, Goh has similar dreams to Ketchum but with the added wrinkle of seeking to study and capture the ancient Pokemon known as Mew.

