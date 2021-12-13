Pokemon Journeys Promo Teases Ash’s Big Ghost Adventure

Pokemon Journeys is teasing Ash’s next spooky ghost adventure with the preview for the next episode of the series! The anime has been making its way through every region of the franchise introduced to date, but as a result, has left the newest region of Galar largely unexplored. This means that there are still all sorts of new adventures for Ash and new hero Goh to go on over the course of the rest of the series. It seems like the next episode airing in Japan will be doing just that as Ash and Goh will be taking a spooky new journey through the Galar region.

Fans of the anime know full well that Ash is no stranger to spooky ghost journeys, and the current anime even has a ghost Pokemon as part of his team for the season. But now according to the preview for Episode 90 of Pokemon Journeys, Ash and Goh will be confronting a whole train full of Ghost Pokemon soon. Titled “The Ghost Train Departs,” you can check out the new preview below as it teases that Ash and Goh will be meeting someone very familiar from the Pokemon Sword and Shield games in the coming episode:

https://youtu.be/YLB-iaeGzVk

The synopsis for Episode 90 begins as such, “[Ash and Goh] have gone to [Wyndon] Station to catch a train to [Stow-on-Side] in the Galar region. But when they board a train while running after a masked boy that dropped his ticket, [Ash] touches a mysterious stone that was left behind in a reserved seat which turns him into a ‘mean [Ash]’?!” Before continuing with, “As they move through the cars in search of the masked boy, they discover a lot of [Drifloon]. [Goh] is cautious, but [Ash] sets the [Drifloon] loose on [Goh] and explodes with laughter when he sees him run away in fear!”

But it seems that the episode will have a totally different kind of Ash than Goh would expect, “[Goh] gets frustrated at how [Ash] calls him a coward and is acting uncharacteristically mean in general, but is also starting to feel suspicious. However…? Just then the masked boy appears before them, but immediately afterwards the train is shaken by an impact. It turns out that the [Spiritomb] that had been sealed inside the ‘Keystone’ [Ash] touched has woken up and is going on a rampage, angrily demanding the return of the ‘ill-natured spirit’ that has entered [Ash]. Will the group be able to return the ‘ill-natured spirit’ to [Spiritomb] without any trouble arising, thus returning [Ash] to normal…?”

