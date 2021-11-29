Pokemon Journeys Casts Galar’s Ghostly Gym Leader

Pokemon Journeys has revealed who will be the voice behind Galar’s Ghostly Gym Leader from the Stow-on-Side gym, Allister! The newest iteration of the anime has been using the Galar region sparingly rather than completely dive Ash and Goh into it much like seasons of the past. Because of this, fans have not gotten a chance to see much of the new faces from the Galar region in action with the anime but there have been a few that have made their way through as part of the World Coronation Series like Bea.

Now the anime is getting ready to introduce the other Stow-on-Side Gym Leader from Pokemon Shield, Allister, the Ghost type trainer. This Gym Leader will be making an appearance in the anime as part of a special two episode event that will explore some spooky new settings (and teases some major upgrades coming Gengar’s way) with the episodes airing on December 17th and 24th in Japan. Bringing Allister to life in the new anime will be Chiyuki Miura, as announced by the official Twitter account for the anime series.

Miura has not been heard in too many notable projects as of this writing, but has already had some experience with the extended Pokemon universe as the actress had provided the voice for young N in the Japanese version of the Pokemon Evolutions mini-series. It’s currently unclear as to when these particular episodes will be released outside of Japan as part of the Pokemon Master Journeys episode collection with Netflix, but it’s not the only major two-part event coming to Japan next month.

Before these ghostly episodes bring December to an end, Pokemon Journeys will be celebrating the release of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl with a two-episode event that brings back not only Dawn and Cynthia, but the Sinnoh Legendaries Dialga and Palkia. This means there will be quite a bit to look forward to from fans keeping an eye on the Japanese edition of the series, and even more to look forward to once these episodes get an official worldwide release next year.

What do you think of Allister coming to Pokemon Journeys? Are you excited to see another Galar gym leader making their way to the anime series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!