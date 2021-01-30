Pokemon Fans Can't Believe Goh's Legendary Win
Pokemon Journeys has seen Goh do something that even Ash Ketchum wasn't able to do, managing to actually capture a Legendary Pokemon in Suicune, and fans cannot handle this insane development. With the two trainers spending the majority of this new season adding some of the most powerful pocket monsters to their rosters, few were expecting Goh to actually pull off capturing what is one of the most powerful Pokemon in their world and it seems as if the future will be very different for the protagonist who has been Ash's right-hand man throughout the latest season of Pokemon Journeys!
What do you think of Goh's legendary catch? Do you think we'll see Goh take the reins of the series from Ash at some point in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon!
Fans Are Loving It
Such a fantastic episode. Goh catching his second legendary and bonding with it is amazing. Goh haters need to realize Goh is a second protagonist and needs to be treated like one. I also love how he still owns Suicune even if it's not at the lab.#anipoke— UnovaXY (@MyInfo48545508) January 30, 2021
Rating:10/10 pic.twitter.com/5mqvK5jOSR
Goh's Win Makes Sense
First off, the capture itself. It was set up really well, and it's not that farfetch'd (ahem) to think that Suicune would be caught in a pokeball after the hunters heavily weakened it through their pollution scheme and attacking it with poison effects. pic.twitter.com/9IGSq4efJN— Primal Jayquay (@PrimalJayquay) January 30, 2021
Everything Is Crazy Now
The #anipoke communities on Twitter and Serebii after the goings on in yesterday's anime episode.
Whew, things are nuts pic.twitter.com/7YmqCu95zS— Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) January 30, 2021
Simply Amazing
Amazing episode. This just shows how much Goh has develop since he started. He wanted to take care of Suicune from the hunters while also bonding ith it. He evens wanted to release it because he knew that Suicune was needed in other regions. It’s something so noticeable yet Goh- pic.twitter.com/QMJ9fW2xYz— Ocko (@Ockomet) January 30, 2021
Goh's Becoming A Contender
Goh got a lot of development in this episode where he took care of Suicune and also the part when he thought of Ash and even shoving him away from danger 💖
Though it might be a bit early, I am still happy with You getting Suicune! 💝#anipoke #PokemonJourneys pic.twitter.com/KCcIs9A1QD— 🔥 Ash Charizard 🔥 (@AshCharizardYT) January 30, 2021
Goh and Suicune Have An Amazing Relationship Already
JN53 was an amazing episode. I thought Suicune's capture was well earned and the bond between them felt pretty genuine to me. My favorite part of the episode was when Goh was planning to release Suicune but it decided to stay in the lab. It gave off (1/3)#Anipoke pic.twitter.com/pstroGzNiB— Moon (月)🌙PPT2/CW: OS and Soul Eater (@Moonbyum1) January 30, 2021
The Future Is Bright Unless You're In The Shade
Goh and Eusine's reactions after Goh caught Suicune. pic.twitter.com/pR7UjVkWyx— Alyson Moon (@SeleneMizuki) January 30, 2021
Goh Has Made History
The newest Pokémon episode was good like damn
The first main character to get a Legendary, and Goh deserved it.
Ash has a mythical and a UB but like the way they made Goh have Suicune by earning its trust and wanting to be with him, it’s done well— Quil (@IgnitedQuils) January 29, 2021