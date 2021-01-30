Pokemon Fans Can't Believe Goh's Legendary Win

Pokemon Journeys has seen Goh do something that even Ash Ketchum wasn't able to do, managing to actually capture a Legendary Pokemon in Suicune, and fans cannot handle this insane development. With the two trainers spending the majority of this new season adding some of the most powerful pocket monsters to their rosters, few were expecting Goh to actually pull off capturing what is one of the most powerful Pokemon in their world and it seems as if the future will be very different for the protagonist who has been Ash's right-hand man throughout the latest season of Pokemon Journeys!

