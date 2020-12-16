New Pokemon Journeys Titles Teases Suicune and More

✖

Pokemon Journeys has been on a little hiatus as of late, but the show will be back before long. After all, a new year is on the horizon, and that means Ash has a lot of stuff to prepare for. Not long ago, a set of episode titles for the anime came to light, and fans were very quick to scope the names. And as it turns out, fans will be reunited with a Legendary monster.

According to the big update, Pokemon Journeys has put out a slew of episode titles for January 2021. The names cover episodes 51 - 53, and it seems February will come into the picture on the heels of Suicine's reappearance.

Want to know more? You can check out the three Pokemon Journeys titles down below courtesy of AnipokeFandom:

PM051 - 15/01 - [Farfetch'd] Great Trials!

PM052 - 22/01 - Agricultural Experience! Where is Diglett?!

PM053 - 29/01 - Get the Legend?! Find the Water's God Protector Suicune!

As you can see, the first episode listed here is going to focus on Farfetch'd, and fans are curious to see whether the story takes place in Galar. After all, the region's Farfetch'd variant has to undergo some intense trials to evolve, so Ash might take part in that adventure next month.

As for the following two episodes, one will focus on Diglett and farming before Suicune comes into focus. January 29 will debut an episode that finds Ash on the hunt for the legendary monster, so Pokemon Journeys fans are excited to reunite with this forest protector at long last!

What do you make of these new episode titles? Are you ready for the anime to come off its hiatus?