Pokemon Journeys has been a fan-favorite as the latest season following the adventures of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, with the duo being joined by a new friend in Goh as they attempt to defeat the trainer of the Galar Region, and the series is set to return with new episodes on the streaming service of Netflix this week. With the last episodes that the streaming service had delivered to fans in North America featuring Ash and Goh running into both Team Rocket and the cloned Pokemon known as Mewtwo, some major battles lie in wait for the pair of Pokemon trainers.

The upcoming episodes, that have already aired in Japan at this point, will further explore the journeys of Ash and Goh, taking the opportunity to bring back a large number of returning characters from the past, not just with pocket monsters of the past coming back, but some major faces that helped forge Ketchum’s journey throughout the years. With the likes of Gary Oak, Iris, and many others returning to the series, expect some major developments for the main players of the series as they continue to try to overcome the trainers of the Galar Region and eventually come face to face with Leon, the current champion of the Galar Region who has an all-powerful Charizard by his side.

The new episodes will be landing on Netflix on September 10th, returning to the popular series.

Pokemon Journeys is far from the only Pokemon project that is making its way to Netflix, with the streaming service apparently currently working on not only a live-action television series but a live-action movie as well which will tie into the former project. With Netflix also set to release the latest animated movie in the franchise, Pokemon The Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, it seems as if Netflix is all-in when it comes to the world of Pikachu and the hundreds of other pocket monsters.

Netflix’s official description for Pokemon Journeys reads as such:

“Young trainer Ash and his new friend Goh become research fellows at Professor Ceri’s laboratory, traveling all over the world to learn about Pokemon,”

Are you hyped for the return of Pokemon Journeys on Netflix?