Pokemon Journeys Confirms Netflix Comeback

Pokemon Journeys has carried on its adventures in Japan throughout the year, but fans in the United States have had to go without. After all, Netflix has kept the license close to its chest with few if any updates going live following the new year's arrival. But now, Netflix and The Pokemon Company have broken the silence with an update for all you Pokemon fanatics.

As it turns out, Pokemon Journeys is returning to Netflix this year, and it will be found under a new name. This shake-up will welcome the next arc of Ash's adventures, so fans can expect Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series to debut later this fall.

"The Pokemon Company International announced that the upcoming season of Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series will premiere Sept. 10, 2021, exclusively on Netflix in the U.S. This follows the exclusive launch of the previous season in 2020 on the streaming platform in the U.S," the companies' press release reads.

"Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series is the 24th season of the globally popular animated series and features the newest adventures of Ash Ketchum and his Pikachu. The latest season features approximately 42 episodes, with an initial release of 12 episodes followed by quarterly releases on Netflix for the duration of the season."

As you can see, this new installment of Pokemon Master Journeys will house over 42 episodes. It will launch 12 episodes starting September 10th before reverting to a quarterly deluge of episodes. This means fans will be able to check in on Ash and Goh more regularly, so netizens have little to complain about there. And given how the show has heated up in Japan, this comeback announcement couldn't come at a better time. After all, the series overseas has welcomed back everyone from Gary Oak to Iris and more. And before much longer, it seems Dawn will be returning after years and years of waiting.

