Netflix Is Reportedly Developing Pokemon Live-Action Movie

Pokemon is pushing forward with tons of new content these days, and we’re not just talking about the games. The anime is as vibrant as ever with a new movie and dubbed episode bundle on the way. Not long ago, it was also made public that a live-action TV show is in the works, and a new report suggests a movie will follow.

The news comes from the team at The Illuminerdi. The site writes that “sources” have informed them about a live-action Pokemon movie. The project will be headed by Netflix, and it will “tie into Netflix’s developing live-action Pokemon series.” And no, it will not be tied to Detective Pikachu in any way.

At this point, no official word has been given about this Pokemon project. The TV show itself is still in limbo despite trade reports, and this movie is even further from confirmed. But if Netflix wants to clear the record, it does have a fan event coming up later this month…

According to current reports, this live-action film will be separate from Detective Pikachu. Rather than a continuation, The Illuminerdi is referring to the franchise as a reboot. This could mean a total overhaul of the series, or Netflix might go an entirely different direction with its Pokemon content. Years ago, a sequel to Pokemon: Detective Pikachu was in development at Warner Bros. Pictures, but there is no clear answer on whether that is still the case.

If this report is true, Netflix has some big plans for its live-action division. Not only does the service have its adaptation of The Witcher, but it has a slew of anime adaptations of the way. Cowboy Bebop is slated to go live this November, and One Piece is in the works right now. So if Pokemon joins the list, I don’t think any of us will be too surprised.

What do you think of this new report? Would you like Pokemon to tackle a live-action movie at Netflix?