Pokemon Journeys to Debut New Opening Soon

Pokemon Journeys: The Series now has 30 episodes under its belt, and barring the few weeks of hiatus as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the anime has now been running for a little around eight months. This means that now it's time for the weekly anime series to get a bit of a makeover with a new opening theme sequence. But unlike new theme sequences of the past (and much like every other decision this newest anime has made thus far), this sequence change is going to be a bit different. Rather than reveal a completely new opening theme song, this new sequence will feature new artists taking on the current theme of the series.

The official Twitter account for Pokemon Journeys: The Series revealed that the new version of the current "1.2.3" will be performed by Takanori Nishikawa (who also performes under the pseudonym of T.M. Revolution) and Golden Bomber's Sho "Kirisho" Kiryuin rather than the current group, After The Rain. The new theme and sequence will debut alongside Episode 32 of the series, premiering August 9th in Japan.

The series has added several new additions to Ash and Goh's team since the series debuted its first opening, so there will be all sorts of opportunities to showcase these new favorites. Maybe we will even get a glimpse at new characters and situations coming in the future of the series? But what do you think?

Are you excited to hear a new take on the current opening song? Wondering what kind of changes will be made for the new theme sequence? What are you hoping to see when Pokemon Journeys: The Series' new opening debuts in August? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

