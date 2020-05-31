Pokemon Anime Announces Return Date Following COVID-19 Hiatus

✖

Pokemon's current anime series run was one of the many put on hold due to the effects of the novel COVID-19 pandemic, and now it's announced its grand return to TV! It was announced back in April that Pokemon's weekly anime would be going on a hiatus indefinitely (one of the longest hiatuses in the series' history) as a result of Japan's state of emergency being declared, but that state of emergency was officially lifted earlier this week as Japan prepares to slowly begin operations while continuing social distancing practices to keep as healthy as possible.

Pokemon Journeys: The Series was one of the many anime teased for a primed return as the cast and staff returned to work, and now the official Twitter account behind the series has officially announced that Pokemon Journeys: The Series will be returning from its pandemic hiatus Sunday, June 7th. Meaning, that the anime will be returning next week!

Confirming that with the state of emergency now lifted in Japan, Pokemon Journeys will be broadcasting the latest episode of the series next week. To celebrate the announcement, there's also a cool new illustration of Ash and Goh as well! There are tons of reasons to be excited for June as a Pokemon fan, and now the ball can finally get rolling!

