Pokemon Anime Reveals New English Dub Opening

The current iteration of the Pokemon anime has unfortunately been put on hiatus in Japan due to the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but fans outside of Japan are gearing up for the official launch of the anime's English dub. Fans in the United States are currently waiting for Pokemon Journeys to make its exclusive streaming debut with Netflix next month, but the English dub has begun to air in other territories. Not only does this mean that some of the first episode titles for the dub have made their way online, but one of the most important aspects of any Pokemon season has arrived as well.

As spotted by @pkmndub on Twitter, Pokemon Journeys has revealed its English dub opening for the season as performed by musical group, Walk Off The Earth (who later confirmed the dub theme). Taking some of the opening footage from the original Japanese release and incorporating some other bits of its own, Pokemon Journeys' opening theme is hoping to join the upper echelon of the franchise's iconic openings. Check it out for yourself below:

The Pokémon theme song is not officially release yet but here it is! Hope you like it. https://t.co/H8uqLi5h0x — Walk off the Earth (@WalkOffTheEarth) May 9, 2020

If there's one thing that can make or break an English dub season of Pokemon, it's the opening theme. From the very first incarnation of the series, the opening has played a major role in the anime's popularity outside of Japan. It's often what many nostalgic fans remember before anything else from the anime, so hopefully Pokemon Journeys will soon be on its way to grabbing attention of its own with the new dub theme.

Pokemon Journeys: The Series will be making its big Netflix debut on June 12th with the first 12 episodes of the new English dub. The English cast from the previous Pokemon iterations will also be returning with Sarah Natochenny returning to voice Ash Ketchum, Lisa Ortiz in a currently unconfirmed role, and James C Cathart, who will be returning as Professor Oak, James, and Meowth. New additions to the cast also include some name updates with Zeno Robinson confirmed as Goh (whose name has been changed from "Go") and Ray Chase as Professor Cerise (who's known as Professor Sakuragi in the Japanese release).

But what do you think? Think Pokemon Journeys has a great English dub for the new season coming to Netflix next month? Are you excited to check out the newest Pokemon dub for yourself? Where does it rank among the Pokemon opening themes for the dub so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

