Pokemon Journeys Confirms Alola's Return in New Synopsis

✖

Pokemon Journeys has become one of the anime's best entries to date, and it seems like the show is going all out for its final act. Not long ago, news broke the series was approaching its climax as Ash Ketchum has secured his place in the world's biggest Pokemon trainer tournament. And now, a new synopsis confirms Ash will return to Alola for some special training before he takes on Leon.

The update comes from Japan as a new set of episode titles and synopses went like for Pokemon Journeys. It did not take long for fans like AnipokeFandom to share the blurbs with others, and the synopsis for "Triumphant Return! The Alola Champion" speaks for itself.

"Ash reunites with his All Pokemon classmates for the first time in a while. They decide to host a battle Royale where four groups of players battle at the same time. The venue becomes overcrowded because of the return of the Alola League's triumphant champion, Ash! Will Ash be able to survive the tournament with strong enemies like Professor Kukui also participating," the synopsis reads.

READ MORE: Pokemon Anime Reveals Major Fan Favorite Returns for Masters Eight Lineup | Pokemon Confirms Masters Eight Lineup With New Poster

As you can see, episode 112 will be a wild one, and Pokemon Journeys plans for Ash to get some major training in while in the Alola region. Fans can expect this comeback to go down this month as Japan will drop this episode on May 27th. This will mark the first full Alolan reunion in Pokemon Journeys, but Ash has visited the region once already in this series. He managed to fly over to Alola a long time ago to visit Professor Kukui and his old Pokemon if you'll remember. And now, it seems another homecoming is in the cards for Ash and Pikachu.

What do you think about this latest update? Are you excited for Pokemon Journeys to tackle this final act? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.