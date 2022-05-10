Pokemon Journeys Teases the Return of Red Gyarados

✖

Pokemon Journeys is setting the stage for the return of Lance and his Red Gyarados in a fierce new battle with a new promo teasing the anime's future! The newest iteration of the anime has officially kicked off a new era as the episodes thus far have seen Ash Ketchum quickly working his way up the ranks of the World Coronation Series. The newest episode then took it a step further as Ash was able to officially work his way into the Master Class and became one of the eight top trainers in the world overall alongside champions from the other regions.

The newest episode of the series revealed the full line up for the final Masters Tournament in the World Coronation Series, and one of the biggest questions is which of the champions would be battling one another in the coming episodes. It seems like the Kanto and Johto Champion Lance might be one of the first we get to see in the coming tournament, and that means a return from his Red Gyarados as well. As teased by some new images in the latest issue Animedia, Pokemon Journeys is getting ready for Lance's comeback:

We've seen Lance in action in previous episodes of the series in a battle against Leon where he had demonstrated his Gyarados once more, but he was quickly defeated back then. It seems despite this Lance has managed to continue being a part of the Masters Eight, and he's officially become the fourth ranked in the tournament overall. With the bracket still unclear, the promo also seems to tease that we'll be getting a battle between Ash and Lance as part of the final tournament as well. Considering Kanto is Ash's home territory, and Lance the very first champion he came across, it might end up being a huge battle.

It's unclear as to when we will actually get to see the Masters Tournament, nor has it been revealed how many of the actual battles we will get to see in full. Either way with a bracket full of the regional champions and the most impressive trainers in the anime overall, there are bound to be lots of things to look forward to in the weeks and months ahead. But what do you think? Are you excited to see more of Lance and his Red Gyarados in action again? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!