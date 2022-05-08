✖

Pokemon Journeys has officially cemented the top eight trainers in the Master Class with the newest episode of the series, and is putting the spotlight on such an impressive final roster with a cool new poster! Ash Ketchum has been making his way up the ranks of the World Coronation Series since very early on in the newest iteration of the anime, and had even gotten to become the top trainer of the Ultra Class. With the newest episode of the series offering him his only chance to make his way into the final tournament featuring the best trainers in the world, the true final climax of the anime is now set.

The newest episode of the series saw Ash taking on Raihan to break his way into the top right trainers of the Master Class before the final tournament between them begins. With his victory over the Dragon trainer, Ash officially made his way into the eighth rank and is now one of the Master Class trainers heading into the final climax of the anime overall. It was also confirmed who the rest of this mystery line up actually were, and there are some major returns coming our way. You can check out the full line up below thanks to a super slick new poster readying for the final tournament:

The Top 8 Trainers in the World Coronation Series Masters Class (and their respective ranks) break down as such:

Leon (World Champion) Cynthia (Sinnoh Champion) Steven Stone (Hoenn Champion) Lance (Kanto and Johto Champion) Diantha (Kalos Champion) Alain Iris (Unova Champion) Ash Ketchum (Alola Champion)

Thanks to Ash being able to become the Alolan Champion during the Sun and Moon series, Alain is the only major standout among the final trainers who isn't a Champion of their respective region. But with that said, it's also representative of the entire franchise to date as fans will get to the see the champions of each region do battle with one another before the series comes to a close. It's just a matter of seeing who pairs up with who from here on out.

What do you think? How do you feel about the final lineup for the Master Class's Top 8 trainers? Did you expect some of the final additions? Which is the most surprising name in this final list?