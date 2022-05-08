Pokemon Takes Ash to Major New Level With Latest Win

✖

Pokemon Journeys has taken Ash Ketchum to a whole new level with his latest win in the newest episode of the series! Ash has been tearing his way up through the ranks of the World Coronation Series with each episode of the newest iteration of the anime so far, and most recently brought Ash up to the highest ranking within the Ultra Class tier. This brought him his next and only opportunity to try and make his way up into the top eight trainers within the Master Class with the newest episode of the series, and it resulted in a fierce battle with the eighth ranked trainer, Raihan.

After battling all his way up to the ninth best trainer within the World Coronation Series, Ash had his opportunity to get into the Masters Tournament by taking on Raihan, who was the eighth ranked trainer. He had his own desires to make his way into the tournament, and while it was such a fierce battle with the newest episode of the series, Ash ended up proving his mettle and officially defeated Raihan to make his way into the Masters Eight as the anime prepares for its final climactic tournament overall.

What an amazing moment. Ash and Lucario using aura, to connect not only with Ash’s Pokémon, not only with Goh and his Pokémon, but to the teacher that made it all possible. Thanks to Koga, Ash got to manifest a powerful move to take down Raihan…

KYODAI HADODAN!!!!!!!!!#anipoke pic.twitter.com/mBMKXbo8S6 — Ocko (@Ockomet) May 7, 2022

Episode 109 of Pokemon Journeys is titled "Vs. Raihan! A Battle With Masters Eight on the Line!" and just as the title suggests, both Ash and Raihan were trying their best in order to get into the final tournament. The two of them both consider themselves rivals to the unbeatable champion Leon, and thus neither was willing to relent. It started off rough for Ash when Raihan's Flygon was able to take down Dragonite with some slick Sandstorm work, but Ash was able to make up the difference with his Gigantamax Gengar and soon it left them with only a single Pokemon each.

With Raihan using a Gigantamax Duraludon, Ash and Lucario were the only ones left who could take it on. But thanks to their recent aura training with Greninja in the previous episode, Lucario was able to take out its Gigantamax opponent with a larger Aura Sphere than ever. It was doubly impressive considering Lucario was still in its base form, and with no hard feelings between Ash and Raihan at the end of their fierce battle, Ash now heads into his toughest challenges yet against a few other notable champions.

What do you think? How did you feel about Ash's battle with Raihan? Are you excited to see him enter the Masters Tournament yet? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!