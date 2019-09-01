Lost Pokemon Designs Reveal Totodile’s Other Half

There are now over 800 Pokemon in the official series, but that number could have been far larger had some of the designs scrapped before the games’ official releases made it into the final game. Concepts such as a popcorn based monster, a completely flipped design for Hitmontop, and even potential evolutions for popular additions like Farfetched and even Pinsir. Some of these designs have been so well received by fans, now they’re asking to get them in an official capacity.

There’s an even greater response for a recently surfaced scrapped design for one of the Starter Pokemon originally intended to be introduced with the Johto region. But instead, fans eventually got the Water starter Totodile in its place.

Lost Pokemon of the Day: the Kurusu family First revealed when Gold & Silver’s 1997 demo leaked in 2018, Kurusu was originally meant as Gen 2’s Water starter, but was later scrapped and replaced with Totodile. (Photo descriptions & more info continued in thread below) (1/3) pic.twitter.com/Nx6xYeX1Rl — Dr. Lava’s Lost Pokemon (@DrLavaYT) August 29, 2019

As noted by @DrLavaYT on Twitter, “Kurusu” was originally seen in the demo version for Pokemon Gold and Silver. Originally meant to take the place of the Water starter for the second generation, it was later scrapped in favor of Totodile. Taking on a plesiosaur type of design, it would later evolve into “Akua” and “Akueria.” @DrLavaYT suspects that this design was removed for being too close to Lapras’ design from the first game.

While it’s not confirmed, it does make a lot of sense considering not many of the Pokemon shared similarities in design with the early generations of the games. This trend would be bucked later, unfortunately, now that we’re over 800 entries in but it does make one wonder how many designs like this were scrapped for being too similar.

