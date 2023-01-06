Pokemon: Misty And Brock Return in New Preview

Pokemon Journeys didn't just give Ash Ketchum his long-awaited crown as the new world champion, the latest season also saw the young trainer being visited by many faces from his past. With both Ash and Pikachu planning to leave the series as the main protagonists, leaving the door open for new trainers Liko and Roy, the dynamic duo will be receiving a number of episodes before taking a bow. Before Ash leaves, Brock and Misty are looking to say goodbye to their friend.

The previous season of Pokemon did a good job of celebrating the career of Ash Ketchum, the eternally young trainer that was finally able to achieve his dream of becoming the world champion following his victory against Leon during the Masters 8 Tournament. Over the hundred-plus episodes, we didn't just witness Ash collecting new powerful Pokemon to help assure his ultimate victory, but we had the chance to see characters from Ash's past return as well, along with him visiting the many pocket monsters that he has caught over the years. While Ash might be world champion, his rival Gary Oak presented him with the idea that he has yet to become a "Pokemon Master".

Brock & Misty Return

The final episodes of Ash and Pikachu's rein as the stars of the anime will be titled Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master, with the newest trailer showing Brock and Misty returning to Ketchum's life while also hinting that Jesse, James, and Meowth of Team Rocket fame might have a role to play in the trainer's swan song:

The two new trainers that will be taking Ash's place in the future of the series have been revealed as Liko and Roy, with there still be plenty of mysteries surrounding the upcoming protagonists. One major theory that has been swirling around the internet since the announcement was made is that Liko, the female trainer, might in fact be Ash's daughter, as she is sporting a familiar hair clip that harkens to the symbol on Ash's original cap. Obviously, if this were the case, the future series would begin with a major time jump which could still see old favorites return as much older characters.

