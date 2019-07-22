Here’s How Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution Differs From Original Movie

Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution has gone live in Japan, but some fans in the States were lucky enough to peek the film early. Last week, Anime Expo descended upon Los Angles, and it was there the world premiere was held for the movie. ComicBook.com was there, and it’s time we let you in on a secret…

Yes, the movie does have some differences to the original Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back film, and we are ready to break several of them down.

So, you have been warned! There are spoilers for the latest Pokemon anime film below! Proceed with caution!

For those who have yet to see the movie, Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is a nearly one-to-one adaptation of the original 1999 film. Fans follow Team Rocket’s head as his scientist managed to clone Mew and create an even stronger Pokemon known as Mewtwo. When the genetically modified Pokemon turns on his creators, Mewtwo decides to punish humans for creating him, and he takes his anger out on trainers such as Ash Ketchum.

This film is a mostly straightforward adaptation, but it does make a few changes. Yes, Donphan still appears in the film along with a few post-generation one moves, but a few more are added in. In fact, a generation four move was used, and a generation three Pokemon was even named in passing. These aren’t major story-altering changes, but they do set up a precedent; The Pokemon Company is willing to make wiggle room even with its most strict adaptations.

As for story changes, there are few to mention. Some of Mewtwo’s story is expanded, but the biggest alteration comes with some familiar villains. Yes, Jesse and James receive the most noticeable upgrade as their ferrying gag gets a major upgrade, and fans will appreciate all the effort which went into animating the extended sequence.

At this point, there is no word on when this movie will come to theaters in the U.S., but fans are hoping it will be sooner rather than later. The hope is that The Pokemon Company will aim for Winter 2019, so fans are crossing their fingers until then.

So, will you check out this movie when it hits U.S. theaters…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is premiered on July 12th in Japan. The film will be directed by Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonari Sakakibara, with a screenplay written by Takeshi Shudo. There was a hint that the film would be a complete CG remake of the original Mewtwo Strikes Back film, but that was not confirmed until the first audiences saw it for themselves during its recent world premiere at Anime Expo 2019.