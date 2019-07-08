Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution Releases First TV Spots

Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is gearing up for its release in Japan soon, and it’s going to show off the Pokemon franchise in a brand new way. Releasing a full CG remake of the original Mewtwo Strikes Back, Pokemon is going to look forward by looking backward and showing just how far the franchise has come ever since that very first film.

As its July 12th release in Japan gets closer, the film released a batch of TV spots that highlight some of the biggest moments from the new movie and fans can see Ash and the others in all of their CG glory.

While brief, these give fans a good idea of what to expect when seeing the new film. Although it seems like it will be a retread to older fans of the franchise, it will be a completely new experience for all of the new Pokemon fans that have popped up ever since.

Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is currently scheduled for a release July 12th in Japan. The film will be directed by Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonari Sakakibara, with a screenplay written by Takeshi Shudo. There was a hint that the film would be a complete CG remake of the original Mewtwo Strikes Back film, but that was not confirmed until the first audiences saw it for themselves during its recent world premiere at Anime Expo 2019.

The film earned rave reviews from fans after its debut screening, but there is currently no word on an English language release for the film as of this writing. It was confirmed, however, that the next Pokemon film project is currently in the works. So while this may not be the completely new Pokemon film fans were expecting, at least there is a new Pokemon project coming not long after.

The Pokemon anime series will be going through some changes of its own soon as it’s gearing up for the debut of the Alolan League pretty soon. Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”