Pokemon to Release New Wave of Undies

The first generation of Pokemon appeared in the initial offerings of the popular franchise via the two Nintendo Gameboy games of Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue, giving us over one hundred and fifty pocket monsters to capture, and while that number has skyrocketed over the years, the first-gen creatures still hold a close place to many fans' hearts. Now, the anime franchise is offering some unique new merchandise in the form of boxer briefs that offer new takes on Pokemon including the likes of Meowth, Psyduck, Gengar, and a handful of other creatures from the world of Ash Ketchum.

Pokemon is set to have a big year in 2021, with the latest video game entry of Pokemon Snap allowing fans to once again pick up their cameras and take pictures of a large number of pocket monsters via their Nintendo Switch. With the anime series of Pokemon Journeys continuing to tell the story of Ash Ketchum and Goh attempting to capture more powerful Pokemon as they test their strength against the trainers of the Galar Region and beyond, this year will also see the release of the twenty-third feature-length film of the franchise in North America in Pokemon: Secret of the Jungle.

Hip Shop, a fashion store in Japan, has given Pokemon fans a first look at this upcoming underwear line which doesn't just focus on the Pokemon themselves, but also gives their stats when it comes to their respective numbers in the first generation as well as what "type" each of them is:

(Photo: Hip Shop)

This individual underwear can be pre-purchased on Hip Shop's website or can be purchased in a pack of six for around $137 USD. The items will begin being sent to those who purchased them later this month, giving fans the opportunity to wear some stylish underwear that brandishes some of Pokemon's most popular creations.

Pokemon has been one of the most profitable anime franchises ever created, with franchises like Dragon Ball, One Piece, My Hero Academia, and more not managing to come close to the profits for this popular brand.

Via Pokejungle