Pokemon Fans Mourn the Death of Diane Perez, the Spanish Voice of Jessie

Today, the Pokemon fandom is coming together to remember one of its most beloved stars. A report from Mexico has confirmed Diana Perez, the Spanish voice of Jessie of Team Rocket, has passed away. The actress was 51 years old.

The update comes from Eduardo Garza, a famous voice actor from Mexico. As a member of the Pokemon family, Garza sent a message of condolence out following Perez's death, and fans were quick to pay tribute to the late star as well.

En paz descanse Diana Pérez, una mujer fuerte, culta, inteligente y muy talentosa. Ya estás bien, amiga... ya no te duele nada. Buen viaje. — Lalo Garza (@LaloGarx) April 28, 2021

"Rest in peace, Diana Perez, a woman of strength, cultures, intelligence, and much talent. You're okay now, friend. Nothing hurts anymore. Have a good trip," Garza wrote online.

For those who do not know Perez, the actress is best known in the anime industry for her work on Pokemon. Perez began her work with the Team Rocket vixen back in. 1997, and she continued the gig up until her death. The star also worked on other hit series as the voice of Luffy in One Piece, Kagura in Inuyasha, and more. Perez also took part in several video games like Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 and the like.

Over on Twitter, Perez's legacy was even honored by a familiar voice to English dub lovers. Sarah Natochenny, the current voice of Ash Ketchum, paid her respects to Perez in light. Of her tragic passing.

"RIP Diana Pérez, the Mexican voice actor behind Team Rocket’s Jessie on the Spanish dub of Pokémon, since the very beginning. Sending all my love to her family, friends, and fans."

At this point, no word has been given on Perez's cause of death. No recasting plans from Pokemon have been announced for Jessie either.

Our thoughts are with Perez's loved ones at this time. May she rest in peace.