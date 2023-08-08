Pokemon: Paldean Winds Anime Announced

It is time for another round of Pokemon! While the franchise carries on its main anime with Liko and Roy, there is another special project brewing in the background. Today, the world learned Pokemon: Paldean Winds is on the way, and the online series will make its debut soon.

The information comes from Pokemon Presents as The Pokemon Company gave fans a heads up about its next releases. It was there this new Pokemon anime stepped up with a new piece of key art. As you can see below, the art shows three trainers in a classroom with the three Paldean starters. It seems we will follow this trio as they study the art of Pokemon in school, and they get a taste of what Paldea is like up close.

At this time, we don't have an official synopsis for Pokemon: Paldean Winds or even know its characters' names. All we know is the show's title and release date. Pokemon: Paldean Wind is slated to debut on September 6th, and it will be released as a web exclusive on YouTube.

Of course, this online distribution method is hardly new for Pokemon. The IP has used this release plan a number of times. From Twilight Wings to Generations and more, Pokemon's spin-off series are usually aired on YouTube for everyone to see. So if you are eager for Paldea to get its own web anime, the show will go live soon enough!

For now, you can keep up with Pokemon's mainline series through Netflix. The streaming service has announced Ash's final season will make its way stateside shortly before Pokemon's new anime goes live. You can catch up on Ash's most recent journey with Goh on Netflix right now. And of course, you can learn all about Paldea by checking out Pokemon: Scarlet or Violet on the Nintendo Switch now.

What do you want to see from this new Pokemon miniseries? Where does Paldea rank on your list of favorite regions? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!