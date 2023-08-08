Mew Giveaway Announced for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Starts Now

Mew will be coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet via a special giveaway. Today during the Pokemon Presents, The Pokemon Company announced that Mew will be coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet via a Mystery Gift giveaway. The Mew is available now, which can claimed with the code GETY0URMEW Interestingly, Mew seems to be tied to the also announced Mewtwo Raid event, which will be taking place on September 1st. According to previously leaked data, Mew will receive a significant HP boost and boost to its stats when facing Mewtwo in the upcoming 7-Star raid.

This marks the first time in 6 years that Mew was given away to players, although the famed Pokemon was also available through Pokemon Go during that time period. This is also the first Mythical Pokemon giveaway for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. A Shiny Mew was also made available in Pokemon Go last month, although tickets for that event are no longer available.

The Mew giveaway and Mewtwo Raid Battle comes ahead of the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC, the first part of which will be released in the next few months. The Teal Mask involves players traveling to Kitakami. Details about the new DLC are being kept somewhat under wraps, although the new DLC involves the new Legendary Pokemon Ogerpon and the Pokmeon Okidogi, Munkidori and Fezandipiti.

Mew is available now on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.