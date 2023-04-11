This New Pokemon Snack Wants You to Eat Fidough

It seems we've come to far, Pokemon fans. The franchise has been around for decades, and at this point, most fans will admit there is something seedy behind the Pokemon Universe. The games and anime have hinted at the world's wide history, and the Pokemon manga took things further with some brutal revelations. And now, Pokemon is channeling that same energy with its new snack... Fidough.

Yup, you read that right. If you want to eat a bit of Fidough, step right up. A new snack line in Japan by The Pokemon Company has turned Fidough into a tasty pastry, and we're only a little traumatized by the situation.

This new line of Pokémon Bread is…um… pic.twitter.com/ngbreMx3Pu — Dogasu (@DogasusBackpack) April 10, 2023

As you can see above, the cute snack comes from Japan, and it is really just Pokemon themed. After all, sweet buns are a very popular snack in Japanese convenience stores. Pokemon has teamed up with one brand to give its pastry a Fidough crossover, so you can see what it would be like to eat Fidough's cooked dough. And yes, the sweet buns come with different feelings like apple cream and more.

Of course, it was just a matter of time before Fidough was preyed upon by hungry fans in the real world. The Fairy-type Pokemon is as cute as it is appetizing. After all, Fidough is made out of literal bread dough, and its yeasty breath is said to help humans cook. When it evolves, Fidough cooks itself to become Dachsbun. Nothing in the Pokedex says these creatures are used in cooking as actual ingredients, but let's face it – the Pokemon Universe is dark. There are humans who would eat this evolutionary line, and now a sweet bun is out that lets real-world fans take a bit out of Fidough.

Now, let's face it. Fidough is hardly the only Pokemon we've met that could be used in a meal. There is little doubt Miltank provides dairy to humans in the same way it does for fellow pocket monsters. From Alcreamie to Vanillite and beyond, the Pokemon Universe is teaming with edible creatures whether its lore admits it or not. Not even creatures like Magikarp aren't safe from mankind's hunger. And sadly, even vegetarian and vegan diets would struggle in this universe because you guessed it, a good few plants in Pokemon are sentient little creatures.

Do you want to try a taste of this delicious Pokemon now...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.