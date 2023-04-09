Pokemon Dub Drops Perfect Throwback in Ash vs. Leon Climax

The English dub release for Pokemon Journeys is now making its way through its broadcast in international territories, and the climax of the battle between Ash Ketchum and the former world champion Leon actually features a major throwback to the very beginning of the Pokemon anime series! While the Pokemon series in Japan has already said their goodbyes to Ash with a special slate of episodes, and is already setting up to premiere a brand new series with new characters, the English dub release of the series has been preparing to end its run as Ash battles for the World Coronation Series Championship.

Pokemon Journeys Episode 132 recently aired in Canada and other international territories as fans got to see how the English dubbed release handled the battle between Ash and Leon. In the original Japanese language release, the battle climaxed with a replay of the original Japanese Pokemon anime theme but in the dub, fans will likely recognize the very famous theme that plays over the battle between Pikachu and Charizard instead. Check it out below as shared by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter:

What's Next for the Pokemon Anime?

The Pokemon anime series has been gearing up for its next era beyond Ash Ketchum. Pokemon Horizons: The Series will be a brand new anime without Ash at the center of it all. Instead focusing on two new trainers who are starting their respective Pokemon series adventures from the very beginning, this new Pokemon anime will introduce a whole new story, new battles, new allies and foes, and of course tons of new Pokemon as well.

There has yet to be an international Pokemon Horizons release date set as of the time of this writing, but, The Pokemon Company teases the new anime as such, "In Pokémon Horizons: The Series, dual protagonists Liko, whose partner Pokémon is Sprigatito, and Roy will encounter many characters during their journey, including a group led by Friede and Captain Pikachu called the Rising Volt Tacklers. Traveling across the Pokémon world on an airship, the Rising Volt Tacklers include Orla, who enjoys mechanical and electrical work and is accompanied by her partner Pokémon, Metagross."

